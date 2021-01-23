Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.71

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and traded as high as $25.46. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 328,548 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $230.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

