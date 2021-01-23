Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.21.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.47 billion, a PE ratio of -188.89 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $187.70.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 3,207.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 29.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 149.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after acquiring an additional 200,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 155.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,568,000 after acquiring an additional 883,837 shares during the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

