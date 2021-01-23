Pickle Finance Achieves Market Cap of $10.23 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Pickle Finance token can now be bought for $10.73 or 0.00032995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.23 million and approximately $605,442.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00052690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00125068 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00278174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00040191 BTC.

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,289,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,186 tokens. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

Pickle Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars.

