Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading 5.5% Higher

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) shares traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.24 and last traded at $69.80. 1,395,588 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 511,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,295 shares of company stock valued at $18,989,487 over the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 27.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after buying an additional 623,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after buying an additional 125,665 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 50.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,469,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after buying an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 26.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after buying an additional 220,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 23.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 724,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 138,518 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

