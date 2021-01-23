Phore (PHR) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $19,144.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016444 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007725 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,142,767 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.