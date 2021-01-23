PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Shares Up 5.5%

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.19. 340,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 338,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.85.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,770 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.
About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.
