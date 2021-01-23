PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Shares Up 5.5%

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.19. 340,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 338,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.85.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,770 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

