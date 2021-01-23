Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

SPYV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.98. 3,337,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,577. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

