Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Takes $689,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,725.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total value of $708,709.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,680,031.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,501 shares of company stock valued at $35,576,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $812.96. The stock had a trading volume of 370,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $856.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $630.20. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 278.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

