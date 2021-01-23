Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,947,000 after buying an additional 2,811,276 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,352,000 after buying an additional 1,047,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after buying an additional 774,302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,414,534 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

