Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $252,208.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,090,754.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,708,069 shares of company stock worth $153,259,104. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $254.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.32 and its 200-day moving average is $237.34. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

