Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 716 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after acquiring an additional 163,060 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,652,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 364,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total transaction of $146,242.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total transaction of $930,627.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,254.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,519 shares of company stock worth $70,165,159. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

Shares of RNG traded up $9.88 on Friday, reaching $384.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.11. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $405.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

