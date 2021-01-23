Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Invests $78,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 19.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 51,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $6.50 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.