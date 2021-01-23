Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,561.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,777,000 after acquiring an additional 683,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.60 on Friday, reaching $225.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,077,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496,781. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.92.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,271 shares of company stock worth $28,218,016 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

