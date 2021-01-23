Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 192.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.9% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.79. The company had a trading volume of 69,307,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,462,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 125.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

