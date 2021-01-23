Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $472.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,458. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

