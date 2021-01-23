Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,775 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of XHB stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,413. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $63.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

