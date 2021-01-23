Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 562.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000.

EMQQ traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.78. The company had a trading volume of 275,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,962. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $72.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.48.

