Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 90 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230,752 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,763,000 after purchasing an additional 162,847 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,270,000 after purchasing an additional 214,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 791,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,567,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,682. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

