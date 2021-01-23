Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 167 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $6.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $548.50. 5,923,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,693,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $527.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.35. The company has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.92.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

