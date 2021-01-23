PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 39.7% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.