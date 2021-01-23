Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Buys 110,539 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 148.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,539 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.8% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.15.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.