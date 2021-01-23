Pendal Group Limited Takes $2.55 Million Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000. Pendal Group Limited owned about 0.05% of Emergent BioSolutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

EBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

EBS opened at $107.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.62. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,143,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,462,274.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,926 shares of company stock worth $6,235,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.