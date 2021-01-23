Pendal Group Limited Sells 50,000 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited owned 0.36% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $28.51.

