Pendal Group Limited Raises Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $58,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.65. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

