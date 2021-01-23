Pendal Group Limited Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,751 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $202.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

