Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$40.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price lifted by Tudor Pickering to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.47.

TSE PPL opened at C$35.33 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.27 and a 12 month high of C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.82.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

