Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,738,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after buying an additional 184,541 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,563,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,590,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,761,000 after acquiring an additional 329,535 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,638,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,009,000 after acquiring an additional 383,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after acquiring an additional 172,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PBA shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of PBA opened at $27.77 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 97.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

