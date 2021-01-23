Peerplays (PPY) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $608,256.60 and approximately $71,516.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peerplays has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00055595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00126092 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00077240 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00280131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00040901 BTC.

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

