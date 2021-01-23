Peavine Capital LLC Purchases 650,970 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Peavine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,970 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 59.7% of Peavine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Peavine Capital LLC owned 1.46% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $243,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000.

NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.51 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,308. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $112.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

