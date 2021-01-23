PCTEL, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.36 million, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 0.25.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that PCTEL will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

