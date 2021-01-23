PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BTIG Research currently has $300.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.74.

Shares of PYPL opened at $252.00 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $254.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.78 and its 200 day moving average is $202.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $295.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

