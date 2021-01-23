Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $177.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Paylocity alerts:

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $201.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.37. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $8,158,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,245,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,035 shares of company stock worth $81,115,746 over the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 138.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.