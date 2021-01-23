Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $177.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.22.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.
NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $201.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.37. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $8,158,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,245,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,035 shares of company stock worth $81,115,746 over the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 138.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
