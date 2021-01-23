Patron Market Capitalization Hits $706,883.78 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $706,883.78 and approximately $7,444.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00067991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.00582098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.22 or 0.04246131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016669 BTC.

Patron Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

