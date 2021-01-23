Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.14.
Several brokerages recently commented on PASG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PASG stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $38.23.
Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.
About Passage Bio
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.
