Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on PASG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

