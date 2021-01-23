Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) COO Jill M. Quigley Sells 1,300 Shares

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. As a group, analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 49.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 21.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

