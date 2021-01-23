Parkgene Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 63.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Parkgene has a total market cap of $707,426.07 and $984.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00065952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.53 or 0.00570321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.64 or 0.04236606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016420 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene (GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

