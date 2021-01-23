Parkgene (GENE) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Parkgene has a total market cap of $707,426.07 and $969.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parkgene has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.64 or 0.00647862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.17 or 0.04342505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017718 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene (GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

