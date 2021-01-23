Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,597 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,785,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,132,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,704,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after acquiring an additional 268,629 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 733,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,391,000 after acquiring an additional 189,249 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

