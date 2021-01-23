Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of General American Investors worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAM opened at $38.02 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

