Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $882,000 Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.18% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 110,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 63,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSU opened at $10.65 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

