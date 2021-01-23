Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 239,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,984.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.40 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

