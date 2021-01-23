Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,025,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CNI. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $116.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

