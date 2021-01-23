Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 52 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 368.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $563.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $585.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.04.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

