Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 498 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,879.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,603,000 after acquiring an additional 650,183 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after acquiring an additional 417,686 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 89.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 684,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,618,000 after acquiring an additional 323,560 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 42.3% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 867,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,090,000 after acquiring an additional 257,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,330,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $187.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.32 and a 200 day moving average of $182.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.17.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

