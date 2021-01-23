Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 652 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,940,000 after purchasing an additional 496,199 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,967,000 after buying an additional 125,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Shares of T opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

