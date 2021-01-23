Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Danske cut shares of Pandora A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Pandora A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

PANDY stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $638.99 million during the quarter.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

