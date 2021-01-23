Pancontinental Resources Co. (PUC.V) (CVE:PUC) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of Pancontinental Resources Co. (PUC.V) (CVE:PUC) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 91,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 121,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$25.49 million and a PE ratio of -10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 16.18 and a quick ratio of 15.07.

Pancontinental Resources Co. (PUC.V) Company Profile (CVE:PUC)

Pancontinental Resources Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Jefferson gold project covering an area of approximately 1,540 acres located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina; St.

