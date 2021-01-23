Pamp Network (PAMP) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Pamp Network token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 50.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $2,894.31 and $55,653.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00075287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.87 or 0.00619456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00044611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.02 or 0.04329579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00017622 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a token. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pamp Network Token Trading

Pamp Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

