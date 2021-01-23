Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.51. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.79.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,658,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $364.62. 446,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,682. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.