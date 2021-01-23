Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) (LON:PCA) Shares Gap Down to $199.00

Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) (LON:PCA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $199.00, but opened at $191.22. Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) shares last traded at $191.22, with a volume of 6,090 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 202.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 195.46. The firm has a market cap of £88.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.40%.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

